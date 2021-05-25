MONTREAL -- Quebec has 346 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 368,155 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed six more deaths, a total of 11,101.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while six were between May 18 and May 23.

Hospitalizations are down by nine, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 415.

Of those, 101 people are in intensive care; down by one.

To date, 351,689 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 23, a total of 16,942 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 54,447 more vaccinations; 50,934 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,513 doses before May 24, for a total of 5,051,681, or 55.7 per cent of the population.

The province has received 5,829,449 vaccine doses so far.

There are no deliveries planned this week. The 47,970 doses of Pfizer expected Tuesday will be received on Wednesday. These doses will complete the delivery sent last Thursday.