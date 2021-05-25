MONTREAL -- Quebecers aged 12 to 17 can now make an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination campaign was originally set to start Tuesday, but time slots became available as of Monday evening on the Clic Santé portal.

Vaccination efforts will focus on schools during the weeks of June 7 and 14.

Students will be able to head to vaccination centres using school transport and mobile clinics will also be set up in schools, depending on the region.

Teenagers aged 14 and over can consent to the vaccine on their own, but those aged 12 and 13 must obtain permission from a parent or legal guardian. Schools must provide a form to be signed.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says his goal is to have all eligible youth receive their first dose by June 23 and the second dose before the next school year begins.

Young people must be 12 years of age or older at the time of vaccination, according to the government website.

Those set to celebrate their 12th birthday will be able to get vaccinated over the summer.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for this age group.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2021.