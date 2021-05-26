MONTREAL -- Quebec has 308 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 368,463 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed four more deaths, a total of 11,105.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were between May 19 and May 24. One was before May 24 and another was at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations are down by 16, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 399.

Of those, 101 people are in intensive care; the same as Tuesday.

To date, 352,230 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 24, 22,857 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 59,965 more vaccinations; 58,764 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,201 doses before May 25, for a total of 5,111,646, or 56.2 per cent of the population.

The province has received 5,829,449 vaccine doses so far.

There are no vaccine deliveries scheduled this week. The 47,970 expected doses of Pfizer will be received Wednesday, completing the shipment from last Thursday.