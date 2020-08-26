MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Wednesday that 142 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 61,945.

However, the health ministry noted that 40 of those positive tests are being re-evaluated due to possible contamination in a laboratory.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 in Quebec

No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours but public health said one death that occurred between Aug. 19 and Aug. 24 had been discovered, bringing the death toll in Quebec to 5,747.

Of the new cases, 76 were found in Montreal, bringing the city's total to 29,714.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 110.

Of those, 12 people are intensive care.

On Aug. 24, the last day for which data is available, 11,440 COVID-19 tests were analyzed, bringing the province's total to 1,590,538.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated there were 102 new cases and did not initially account for the 40 cases being re-evaluated. Those cases have since been added to the total.