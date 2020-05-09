MONTREAL -- There are now 36,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec and 2,786 people have died.

That is an increase of 836 new cases from Friday with 61 more people losing their lives as a result of the virus. The number of deaths is 33 fewer than yesterday and there have been 76 fewer confirmed cases.

There are now 1,835 being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Quebec, which is an increase of just eight. Of those in the hospital, 205 are in intensive care, two fewer than on Friday, and 19 fewer than on Thursday.

There remains 1,711 patients waiting for test results and 9,268 have recovered, an increase of 340.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 332,903 tests have been conducted for the virus with 12,194 of those coming in the past 24 hours.

Montreal remains hardest his by the virus, and a study released yesterday found the numbers of deaths could increase to as high as 150 per day should the planned deconfinement go ahead.