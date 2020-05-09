MONTREAL -- By easing distancing measures, the Greater Montreal area could experience a substantial increase in the number of deaths per day due to the coronavirus, according to a new report published by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) in collaboration with experts from Laval University.

The INSPQ projects an epidemiological curve which would lead to an average of 150 deaths daily in Greater Montreal at the end of June, excluding cases in CHSLDs, if a deconfinement were to take place in the current epidemiological situation.

However, the INSPQ wishes to clarify that the predictions do not include strategies for intensifying the tests and identifying cases and their contacts.

Elsewhere in Quebec, hospitalizations and deaths would increase slowly following deconfinement measures, but growth would be relatively weak according to the INSPQ.

In contrast, if there is no deconfinement, “it is still difficult to determine the trajectory of the epidemic” in Greater Montreal.

“The calibration of the model predicts six times out of 10 that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase and four times out of 10 that they will reach a plateau in May to start decreasing very slowly thereafter” reads the document published Friday.

The INSPQ indicates that the predictions were made by evaluating a deconfinement based on “the reestablishment of 15 to 30 per cent of contacts according to the schedule of reopening of schools and economic sectors by May 25.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2020.