MONTREAL -- The Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) has reached an agreement in principle with the provincial government.

Delegates from the Public Service Certification Unit (ADUAFP) will vote on the agreement, which concerns salaries and working conditions, at a meeting to be held on June 12. If the proposal is accepted, it will then be presented to the members concerned at virtual general meetings in mid-June.

Quebec was represented in these negotiations by the Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor.

Public service professionals have been without a contract since March 30, 2020. According to the press release issued by the SPGQ, this is a "significant step in the process leading to the ratification of a new collective agreement," which would be effective from April 1, 2020 to March 30, 2023.

On her Twitter account, the president of the Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Sonia LeBel, welcomed the agreement.

"It will contribute to the retention of personnel and increase the attraction for public service jobs," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2021.