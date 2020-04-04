MONTREAL -- Authorities are reminding Quebecers to avoid gathering in groups, even when flooding occurs, as the province continues fight the spread of COVID-19.

The SQ tweeted Saturday morning that gathering in groups could mean fines, as some communities are beginning to see water levels rising like they do each spring.

“Water levels have risen in some areas in Quebec, leading to evacuations,” the SQ wrote. “This brings a lot of curious people to the scene. We remind you, therefore, that regardless of the current situation, gatherings are prohibited and violators are liable to fines.”

Le niveau de l’eau a monté à certains endroits au Québec, ce qui entraîne des évacuations. Cela apporte un lot de curieux sur les lieux. Nous vous rappelons donc que, peu importe la situation actuelle, les rassemblements sont interdits et les contrevenants sont passibles d’amende — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) April 4, 2020

According to the provincial flood watch site, the Chaudiere River currently has the highest risk of flooding in the Scott, Beauceville and Saint-Joseph areas. Lac Saint-Louis, Lac Saint-Pierre and Riviere des Mille Iles are also being watched.

Monitor all flood levels here.