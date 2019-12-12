MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending comments made Wednesday to the governor of California in which he declared all French-Canadians are Catholic.

Legault raised eyebrows Wednesday over a religious comment he made during a short photo-op with Governor of California Gavin Newsom in the Golden State.

"We have something else in common. You're a Catholic, no?" Legault said as photographers snapped pictures. Newsom replied that he was.

"Yeah, me too," Legault continued. "Of course, all French-Canadians are. But you're Irish."

Newsom talked about "the good and bad that comes with" being an Irish Catholic. Legault suggested they could "talk about religious signs," prompting the governor to reply, "That's a whole issue for you guys. I don't want to get into that."

It was an apparent reference to Quebec's adoption this year of Bill 21, legislation banning religious symbols for some public-sector workers, including teachers and police officers.

In a tweet Thursday responding to news coverage of his remarks, Legault says he was "of course" referring to "our shared origins, the Catholic Irish and the Catholic French."

Bien sûr, je parlais de nos origines communes, les Irlandais et les Français catholiques. https://t.co/gUW0Lp9oCN — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 12, 2019

The exchange garnered strong reaction in the province, including from fellow politicians like Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire.

“Long live secularism,” the 29-year-old tweeted. “The premier tells you ALL ‘French Canadians’ are Catholic. Lord, it's embarrassing.”

Vive la laïcité! Le premier ministre vous le dit: TOUS les « canadiens-français » sont catholiques. Seigneur que c’est gênant. #polqc #assnat https://t.co/MxkkXzgknc — Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) December 12, 2019

Legault was in California to visit Hollywood, Silicon Valley and discuss the carbon exchange with Newsom, which seeks to regulate the greenhouse gas emissions of large companies.

The trip was primarily a way for the premier to explore potential new markets for Quebec companies, including in the film, business and technology industries.