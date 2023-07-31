Quebec police urge caution as construction holiday continues

As the annual two-week construction holiday reaches its halfway point, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is issuing a call for caution for the rest of the vacation period after several people have lost their lives.

"There are about 20 families who, instead of going to the zoo, camping, fishing or waterslides, have to return home to organize funerals," said Sgt. Jean-Raphaël Drolet in a video posted on social media on Monday.

The officer was referring to the 15 or so people who lost their lives in one of the 11 collisions in the past week across the province -- a week described as "tragic" by the SQ officer.

"If you look at the statistics for the last four years, we've already reached the average number of fatal collisions that occur during all construction holidays," says the spokesman.

In addition, three drownings took the lives of just as many people on Sunday alone.

With its call for caution, the SQ hopes to provoke a "collective electroshock, raise awareness in Quebec and reverse the trend," said Drolet.

"There's something to be done," he added. "The police are going to continue to make the transportation networks safe, but everyone must do their part by adopting safe behaviours."

Sgt. Drolet urges motorists to pay attention to their immediate surroundings on the road, respect speed limits, wear seatbelts and, above all, "don't mix alcohol, drugs or even cell phones with driving."

"If you're tired, just stop," he advised.

"You're on vacation, so take your time," he said.

To boaters and swimmers, the officer reminded them not to consume alcohol while on the water.

"And that can make all the difference," he says, showing a personal flotation device to the camera.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 31, 2023.