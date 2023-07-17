Cyclist killed in collision with truck in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A cyclist was killed in an accident involving a truck on Sunday evening in the municipality of Saint-Sébastien, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Route 263 near Route de la Station. The truck, which had a trailer attached, was travelling in the same direction as the cyclist.

"The truck apparently hit the cyclist for a reason that has yet to be determined," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

An SQ re-enactor went to the site to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this event. Route 263 is currently closed to traffic for the duration of the investigation.