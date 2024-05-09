Man fatally struck while changing tire on highway near Montreal; police seeking driver

One man is dead north of Montreal after he was struck by a truck while changing a tire on Highway 15.

The incident happened at 5:15 a.m. Thursday on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.

Quebec provincial police say the driver stopped in the right-hand lane to fix the flat.

"The driver came out to change a tire," said Elizabeth Marquis-Guy, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). "A pick-up truck hit him before leaving the scene."

The victim is a man in his 30s. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers are currently working to locate the driver of the truck that hit the victim. The SQ released surveillance photos of a truck believed to be involved in the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Quebec provincial police released these images of a white pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Laval on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Source: SQ)

Two of the three northbound lanes on the bridge remain closed to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

