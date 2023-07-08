Victims of Highway 40 truck crash identified: Quebec police
Quebec provincial police have identified the two victims of the accident that occurred early Friday afternoon on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivières, Que. in the Mauricie region.
They are Mélanie Guérin, 43, and François Allaire, 44, both from Sainte-Adèle.
In a collision involving two cars and two heavy trucks, one vehicle became trapped between the two trucks and was completely destroyed by the impact.
The second car sustained minor damage, and its driver was uninjured, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).
The two truck drivers were not injured, but one was transported to hospital, the SQ said.
A police investigator and an accident reconstruction specialist were dispatched to the scene to better understand the causes of the collision.
According to them, traffic in the area was slowed at the time of the event. However, the exact causes and circumstances have not yet been established.
Mechanical inspections are planned on the vehicles involved. The investigation is ongoing.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 8, 2023
