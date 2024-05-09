Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures due to construction
Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should note that major construction projects will result in route restrictions throughout the area, including in the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels, on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge and on Highway 13 South in Laval.
Drivers are advised to check a trip planner app such as Waze before heading out.
Ville-Marie Highway (R-136), including tunnel
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect on the eastbound section of the highway:
- In the Ville-Marie borough, the Ville-Marie Highway (R-136) east between exit 2 (Atwater Avenue) and the Atateken Street entrance.
Closures in the Ville-Marie Tunnel from May 10 to 13, 2024.
As a result, the following are default closures in the Turcot interchange:
- The Highway 20 east ramp leading to the Ville-Marie (R-136) east.
- The Highway 15 north ramp to the Ville-Marie (R-136) east.
- The Tanneries Boulevard entrance to the Ville-Marie (R-136) east.
Turcot Interchange closures from May 10-13, 2024.
Default closures in the Ville-Marie Tunnel are as follows:
- Entrances from Notre-Dame / de la Cathédrale and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard / Highway 10 west (Bonaventure).
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect on the westbound portion of the Ville-Marie:
- The Ville-Marie Highway (R-136) west, between the beginning of the highway and the Lucien-L'Allier Street entrance.
Viger Tunnel closures from May 10 to 13, 2024.
As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 10:30 p.m.:
- The Hôtel-de-Ville / Sanguinet Street and Saint-Antoine Street East entrances.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge / Highway 19
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) will be closed in both directions between Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and Laval.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge closures from May 10 to 13, 2024.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:
- The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.
- The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances for Highway 19 south.
Highway 13
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following road restrictions will be in place:
Southbound
- In Laval, three of four lanes on Highway 13 south will be closed between exit 12 (Notre-Dame Boulevard, Samson Boulevard) and Louis-Bisson Bridge.
- On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., one of four lanes on Highway 13 south will be closed along the same span.
- On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., two of four lanes on Highway 13 south will be closed along the same span.
Northbound
- From Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., two of three lanes on Highway 13 north in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough and Laval will be closed between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame boulevards), including the Louis-Bisson Bridge.
- As a result, exit 12 is a default closure on the highway.
Route-132 / Route-138 interchange (Kahnawake)
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the service road leading from Route 132 West to Route 138 east under the Mercier Bridge will be closed.
Route 116 (Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville)
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open each direction on Route 116 westbound between Highway 30 and Seigneurial Boulevard west.
Réseau express métropolitain (REM)
- On Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will be provided service during this period.
Highway 15 (Nuns' Island Bridge)
- On Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed on Highway 15 north on the Nuns' Island Bridge.
Laurentians Highway (A-15) - Laval
- Until July, paving work on Highway 15 on the Médéric-Martin Bridge will result in some route alterations.
Highway 20 (du Souvenir) - Sources interchange in Pointe-Claire
- Until the end of July, the Sources Boulevard ramp to Highway 20 west is closed.
- The Donegani Avenue ramp leading to Sources Boulevard is closed until May 27.
LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: A preview of upcoming construction sites and road closures in Montreal
Highway 440 (Jean-Noël Lavoie) in Laval
- Paving work on the Highway 440 eastbound service road, between Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard in Laval. The work will be spread over around 30 weeks.
Highway 40 (Félix-Leclerc) at Baie-D'Urfé and Kirkland
- Paving work on Highway 40 eastbound between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles in Kirkland will cause traffic disruptions. Partial or complete evening or night closures will be required.
Côte-de-Liesse Road
- Until July, Côte-de-Liesse Road eastbound will be partially closed between Sunset and Athlone Roads in the Town of Mount Royal sector.
Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval
- Paving work on Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval, between the Louis-Bisson bridge and Notre-Dame Boulevard, will continue until the end of June.
Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) at Mirabel
- Work to replace lighting systems on Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) in Mirabel, between Route-117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Louis-Bisson Road, as well as in the Laurentians Highway (A-15) interchange will result in some closures and traffic disruptions.
Highway 520 and Hickmore Street
- Reconstruction work on the Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) overpasses over Hickmore Street will continue until the end of the year.
In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network disruptions.
