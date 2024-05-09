Vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard out at CF Montreal

CF Montreal is parting ways with vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard by "mutual agreement,” the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.

Renard joined Montreal as sporting director in 2019 after five years in management with various teams in his native Belgium.

Under his stewardship, Montreal posted its finest MLS regular season in 2022 with a 20-9-5 record, good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

But Montreal has also been beset by high-profile defections from players and coaches during his time with the club, notably the departure of coach of the year Wilfried Nancy to Columbus after the 2022 season.

Renard's departure comes amid rumours that star midfielder Mathieu Choiniere has been unable to negotiate a new contract with the club and has requested a trade.

Montreal is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-4-3 record and has one win in its last seven MLS games.

The team says president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais will take over Renard's role interim basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.