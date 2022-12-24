Quebec police investigating fatal fire in Louiseville home

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday night in Louiseville, Mauricie.

Firefighters received the call Friday night, around 10 p.m., regarding a fire in a home on Saint-Martin Avenue.

The flames spread to a neighbouring duplex, but all other occupants were evacuated.

"On the scene, the fire brigade discovered a person in the residence. The person was pronounced dead on the spot,'' said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The firefighters transferred the investigation to the SQ, which is awaiting formal identification of the victim, although it was not immediately possible to determine whether it was a man or a woman.

"Since there was a death, the investigation has been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec's Major Crime Investigation Division. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage of the investigation. There is also a fire scene technician who has been assigned to the scene," said Tremblay.