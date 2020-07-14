ST-APOLLINAIRE, QUE. -- The search continues today for the father of two girls whose bodies were found Saturday in a small town southwest of Quebec City.

Thanks to a collection of information provided by the public, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) has decided to narrow in on a 50 sq. km radius. Sgt. Ann Mathieu of the SQ said Tuesday morning that dozens of police in ATVs and on foot will continue to rake the territory. In the meantime, a Transport Canada aircraft with a thermal imaging camera will continue to fly over it.

The bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were located in a wooded area in the community of St-Apollinaire, Que. on Saturday. Autopsies have been completed, but the SQ won't release any information until the suspect has been found.

The girls had last been seen Wednesday and became the subject of an Amber Alert the next day.

Police have said they and their father, Martin Carpentier, are believed to have been in a serious crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire on Wednesday evening at about 9:30 p.m.

But police say they did not find any occupants inside the car when they arrived on scene.

They say they have found "pertinent elements" in the area on Sunday that were sent to a laboratory for analysis to see if they are linked to Carpentier.

Police did not specify what the items were, but as the search spanned a sixth day, police raised the possibility Carpentier could be unconscious or dead, given the weather conditions and the possibility he was injured in a car crash right before his disappearance.

HELP FOR THE COMMUNITY

The town of St-Apollinaire, coupled with a nearby health centre, has made psychological services available for the regional population experiencing anxiety due to the discovery of the girls’ bodies and the extent of the police operation to find their father.

Anyone who would like to use the services should head to the municipal council hall on Principale St., where social workers are ready to help. Those who want to use the services but can’t make it to the site are being asked to call 811.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.