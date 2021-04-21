MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two youths, whose families fear they are in danger.

THEO MAYNARD MISSING FROM SAINT-HYACINTHE

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) report that 15-year-old Theo Maynard of Saint-Hyacinthe went missing on April 12 at around 8 p.m.

He was last seen walking on Pratte Ave. in Saint-Hyacinthe.

"His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety," the SQ said in a news release.

He is 5'7" and weighs around 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey coat and carrying a black backpack when last seen.

KORALIE BEAUCHEMIN-AUCLAIR MISSING

Koralie Beauchemin-Auclair is 13-years-old from Roxton Falls and was last seen Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Saint-Joseph district of Saint-Hyacinthe.

The SQ says she is travelling by bus or foot, and that her family fears for her health and safety.

She is 5'0" tall and weighs around 110 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She wears black square glasses and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, beige pants, a short black raincoat and a pink backpack.

Anyone who sees either youth is asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.