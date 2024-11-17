MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Opposition against pedestrianizing Sainte-Catherine Street

    Share

    Montreal is considering banning cars from certain parts of Sainte-Catherine Street, but the Opposition said the plan lacked public consultation and is calling for a referendum.

    In the heart of downtown Montreal, the street is always busy and sees roughly half a million people every day.

    Julien Hénault-Ratelle of Ensemble Montréal said “we’re talking about the most important commercial street in Canada.”

    The city wants to transform parts of Sainte-Catherine Street West between the Quartier des Spectacles and Atwater into pedestrian-only zones.

    Hénault-Ratelle said Mayor Valérie Plante’s administration hasn’t been fully transparent about the plan.

    “There's never been any promises by the Plante administration to do so, or any consultations toward residents or business owners of downtown Montreal,” he said.

    There are more than 2,000 shops and restaurants in the area, and Hénault-Ratelle said street closures can impact things like deliveries and garbage collection.

    Some business owners worry it might be bad for business.

    “We cannot destroy Sainte-Catherine, so we have to tell the administration to please review all of your plan,” said Alain Creton, president of the Peel Street Merchants Association.

    Ensemble is now calling for a consultative referendum in the next municipal election so Montrealers can give their opinion.

    Some love the idea of closing parts of the street and keeping them walkable.

    Montreal told CTV News consultations are underway, adding "we are in constant contact with downtown merchants and residents and we will continue to consult with them about the Sainte-Catherine Street West redevelopment project." 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say RFK Jr.'s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News