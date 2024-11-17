Montreal Opposition against pedestrianizing Sainte-Catherine Street

Montreal is considering banning cars from certain parts of Sainte-Catherine Street, but the Opposition said the plan lacked public consultation and is calling for a referendum.

In the heart of downtown Montreal, the street is always busy and sees roughly half a million people every day.

Julien Hénault-Ratelle of Ensemble Montréal said “we’re talking about the most important commercial street in Canada.”

The city wants to transform parts of Sainte-Catherine Street West between the Quartier des Spectacles and Atwater into pedestrian-only zones.

Hénault-Ratelle said Mayor Valérie Plante’s administration hasn’t been fully transparent about the plan.

“There's never been any promises by the Plante administration to do so, or any consultations toward residents or business owners of downtown Montreal,” he said.

There are more than 2,000 shops and restaurants in the area, and Hénault-Ratelle said street closures can impact things like deliveries and garbage collection.

Some business owners worry it might be bad for business.

“We cannot destroy Sainte-Catherine, so we have to tell the administration to please review all of your plan,” said Alain Creton, president of the Peel Street Merchants Association.

Ensemble is now calling for a consultative referendum in the next municipal election so Montrealers can give their opinion.

Some love the idea of closing parts of the street and keeping them walkable.

Montreal told CTV News consultations are underway, adding "we are in constant contact with downtown merchants and residents and we will continue to consult with them about the Sainte-Catherine Street West redevelopment project."