VAL-D'OR, QUE. -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public's assistance in locating 12-year-old boy Keyston Kon Robert, a resident of Val-d'Or who has been missing since last Tuesday evening.

Robert was last seen in Val-d'Or around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is travelling on foot.

He is 5'2", weighs around 150 pounds, has blond hair and brown eyes.

Last Tuesday, he was wearing a black coat, jeans and blue shoes.

This is not the boy's first disappearance. The SQ reports that his relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Anyone who sees Robert is asked to call 911.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.