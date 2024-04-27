Montreal's Desbiens earns first PWHL shutout in 2-0 victory over Ottawa

Ann-Renee Desbiens posted the first shutout of her Professional Women's Hockey League career in Montreal's 2-0 win over host Ottawa on Saturday.

Desbiens, who backstopped Canada to a gold medal in the world championship final earlier this month, stopped all 28 shots she faced.

Laura Stacey and Maureen Murphy scored for Montreal (10-3-5-5), which had a playoff spot secured in the PWHL's inaugural season.

Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer, the No. 2 goalie on the Canadian team, turned away 21 shots.

A playoff spot remained in Ottawa’s (8-1-6-6) reach with two games remaining in its regular season.

The loss in front of an announced 8,452 at TD Place snapped a four-game win streak for Ottawa, which played its final home game of the regular season Saturday.

Trailing 1-0, Ottawa came out flying in the third looking for the equalizer.

They outshot Montreal 9-1 by the halfway mark of the period, but were unable to beat Desbiens.

Hayley Scamurra had two great chances in front and couldn’t beat a sprawled Desbiens.

Ottawa's Savannah Harmon appeared to score with 5:58 remaining, but it was waived off upon review for goalie interference.

Montreal made it 2-0 when Melodie Daoust fed Murphy in the slot with 1:48 remaining.

After a solid first period, Ottawa struggled in the second when it was outshot 10-2 and gave up the opening goal.

Montreal took a 1-0 lead off a turnover by Aneta Teiralova that led to Stacey stepping in for a one-timer from the slot at 3:13 for her 10th goal of the season.

Montreal was unable to capitalize on three power-play chances in the first period, due in great part Maschmeyer's efforts.

Ottawa also had a couple of chances on a power play, but Desbiens made great saves from close range.

The game was the first between the two teams since Ottawa acquired Czech forward Tereza Vanisova from Montreal in exchange for Amanda Boulier.

Up next

Ottawa is on the road against New York on Tuesday.

Montreal visits Boston on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.