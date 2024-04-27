MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Desbiens earns first PWHL shutout in 2-0 victory over Ottawa

    Montreal goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens celebrates with teammates Kati Tabin and forward Marie-Philip Poulin at the end of third period PWHL action against Ottawa on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Ottawa. Desbiens stopped 31 shots as Montreal defeated Ottawa 2-0. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Montreal goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens celebrates with teammates Kati Tabin and forward Marie-Philip Poulin at the end of third period PWHL action against Ottawa on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Ottawa. Desbiens stopped 31 shots as Montreal defeated Ottawa 2-0. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Ann-Renee Desbiens posted the first shutout of her Professional Women's Hockey League career in Montreal's 2-0 win over host Ottawa on Saturday.

    Desbiens, who backstopped Canada to a gold medal in the world championship final earlier this month, stopped all 28 shots she faced.

    Laura Stacey and Maureen Murphy scored for Montreal (10-3-5-5), which had a playoff spot secured in the PWHL's inaugural season.

    Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer, the No. 2 goalie on the Canadian team, turned away 21 shots.

    A playoff spot remained in Ottawa’s (8-1-6-6) reach with two games remaining in its regular season.

    The loss in front of an announced 8,452 at TD Place snapped a four-game win streak for Ottawa, which played its final home game of the regular season Saturday.

    Trailing 1-0, Ottawa came out flying in the third looking for the equalizer.

    They outshot Montreal 9-1 by the halfway mark of the period, but were unable to beat Desbiens.

    Hayley Scamurra had two great chances in front and couldn’t beat a sprawled Desbiens.

    Ottawa's Savannah Harmon appeared to score with 5:58 remaining, but it was waived off upon review for goalie interference.

    Montreal made it 2-0 when Melodie Daoust fed Murphy in the slot with 1:48 remaining.

    After a solid first period, Ottawa struggled in the second when it was outshot 10-2 and gave up the opening goal.

    Montreal took a 1-0 lead off a turnover by Aneta Teiralova that led to Stacey stepping in for a one-timer from the slot at 3:13 for her 10th goal of the season.

    Montreal was unable to capitalize on three power-play chances in the first period, due in great part Maschmeyer's efforts.

    Ottawa also had a couple of chances on a power play, but Desbiens made great saves from close range.

    The game was the first between the two teams since Ottawa acquired Czech forward Tereza Vanisova from Montreal in exchange for Amanda Boulier.

    Up next

    Ottawa is on the road against New York on Tuesday.

    Montreal visits Boston on Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News