Quebec pension fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
International port operator DP World says it sold a stake in its home base, the Jebel Ali Port, and other flagship assets to one of Canada's largest pension funds for $5 billion.
The investment announced on Monday expands the Canadian group's reach into the crown jewel of the Dubai-based company's operation.
The transaction comes nearly two years after Dubai's DP World struck a deal with Canadian infrastructure investor Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec to pour $4.5 billion of new capital into their joint venture.
The DP World CEO says the sale helps lighten the company's debt burden. CDPQ will take 22% in the three assets in the United Arab Emirates.
-- This report by The Associated Press was first published on June 6, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP
Europe's largest nuclear power plant that lies in Russian-occupied Ukraine faces a critical shortage of spare parts, threatening the safety of its operations, Ukraine's military intelligence agency says.
Watch Prince Louis' antics, tantrums steal the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee events
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis won the public’s heart during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his antics, tantrums and facial expressions.
Ottawa woman scheduled to get married in a month dies while hiking at the Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
One-in-five Canadians reported going hungry due to rising food prices
A new survey suggests a growing number of Canadians are struggling with the rising cost of food as prices for basics like pasta, bread and meat all soar.
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
Federal public servant pleads not guilty as shipbuilding trial begins
A federal public servant has pleaded not guilty to breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets about a $700-million shipbuilding project.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Police investigating threat at Toronto school, lockdown lifted, TDSB say
The Toronto District School Board says police are investigating a threat at a school in the city's east end while a lockdown at the institution has been lifted.
-
'100 years, four generations': Toronto business celebrates century of service with block party
A Toronto business run by four generations of the same family is celebrating its centennial anniversary this month by throwing a community block party.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
-
'Changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover cost of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London and surrounding area
The day may have started off warm and sunny, but a special weather statement has been issued for London and the surrounding area, with significant amounts of rainfall expected Monday and into Tuesday.
-
Increased police presence following school threat
There is an increased police presence at South Huron District High School in Exeter, Ont. Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Calgary
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
-
83-year-old Calgary woman dead after neighbour's 3 dogs attack
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Calgary airport moves cellphone parking lot further from terminal
The Calgary Airport Authority announced Monday morning that the waiting area had relocated from an area bordering Airport Road N.E. to a new lot further north.
Kitchener
-
Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil
As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Family of Trina Hunt says no charges approved in her death, despite arrest
The family of a Metro Vancouver homicide victim says no charges have been approved in connection with her death, despite an arrest outside her home Friday.
-
Here's why a plane was flying low over Burnaby, Surrey
A plane flying low over parts of Metro Vancouver caught residents' and drivers' attention Monday morning.
-
B.C. couple paying for cancer treatment says province should offer help to families facing unknown wait
A Coquitlam, B.C., couple paying out of pocket for cancer treatment is pushing for answers and action from the province while facing an unknown wait for funding approval and a growing expense.
Edmonton
-
Ontario group makes it to Oilers game on time thanks to Red Deer man's roadside miracle
A Red Deer man is being thanked for helping Oilers fans who travelled all the way from Ontario get to Edmonton in time for Game 3 of Round 2.
-
Avs have Evander Kane-less Oilers on the brink entering Game 4
The odds are stacked a mile high against the Edmonton Oilers to win their Western Conference finals matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.
-
Eastwood apartment building fire prompts evacuation, closure of 82 Street intersection
A three-storey walk-up apartment complex was evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
Windsor
-
Leamington man facing multiple charges after weekend assault
A man from Leamington, Ont. is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a homeowner with a cane over the weekend, according to police.
-
Special weather statement issued as up to 50mm of rain possible in Windsor-Essex
A warm start to the week in Windsor-Essex before cooler weather moves into the region.
-
Legendary singer Tom Jones returns to Caesars Windsor stage in September
Tom Jones will be bringing his rhythm and blues to Windsor this fall.
Regina
-
'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays
Many passengers are currently experiencing delays across their aerial commute due to protocols and restrictions put in place to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.
-
'A space where we can talk': YRHS Survivors Flag presentation creates dialogue on reconciliation and residential schools
Staff at Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) originally had planned to have its new Survivors Flag up in time to fly last September, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Ottawa
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa since Friday, the city's public health unit reported Monday.
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
-
Two CF-18 Hornets conduct flyby over downtown Ottawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets conducted a flyby of the National War Memorial just after 11 a.m. Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
2 uncontained wildfires reported in northern Sask.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is reporting six active wildfires in the province — including two uncontained fires northeast of La Ronge.