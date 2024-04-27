MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Jury finds woman guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 killing of man in Lachine

    Veronique Manceau. (Source: Montreal courthouse) Veronique Manceau. (Source: Montreal courthouse)
    A Montreal jury found a 38-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in the gruesome torture and death of a young man in Lachine in 2021.

    Jurors rendered the verdict Saturday after five days of deliberations.

    Jimmy Methot, 27, was at a party with friends at an apartment on Rathwell Street in Lachine but the tenant, Veronique Manceau, had consumed crack, and became paranoid and accused him of being a spy for her ex.

    Jimmy Methot, 27. (Source: Facebook)

    She repeatedly assaulted him, forced him to drink inflammable liquid, then stabbed him repeatedly. Police later discovered the mutilated body of the victim in a barrel in a nearby garage.

    Manceau received an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

