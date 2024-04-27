MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Transit trips up among seniors since Montreal introduced free fare program, city says

    A direction sign to the Metro subway,is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A direction sign to the Metro subway,is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors.

    The program, which took effect on July 1 of last year, offers residents who are 65 or older free fare for transit trips within the city of Montreal and suburbs on Montreal Island.

    The six-month results were released in a 2025 budget planning document the city published earlier this week.

    Montreal also reports 47 per cent of eligible residents had signed up for the program by the end of 2023.

    Among them is 74-year-old Huguette Bergeron, who says she would have been able to afford the regular $97 monthly transit fare but feels the program is helping seniors socialize and take fuller advantage of their city.

    Robert Martin says he plans to register for the program when he turns 65 next year, and that as someone who has never owned a car, he expects it will enable him to become more mobile.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift

    It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News