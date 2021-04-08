MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 1,609 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the largest daily increase in weeks.

There are now 11,452 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec after 943 were reportedly virus-free on Thursday.

The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic is now 319,802. Of those, 299,241 people have recovered.

Nine more people have been reported dead due to the virus. Of those people, one died in the last 24 hours, seven between April 1 to 6, and another before that period.

Hospitalizations jumped by more than 20 for the second day in a row, with 566 people receiving care, an increase of 23. Of those, nine are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Over the last seven days, hospitalizations have increased by 11 people each day, on average. ICU cases have crept up at an average rate of two new people per day.

The province administered 47,769 doses of vaccine, for a total of 1,685,046.

Quebec has recieved more than 2.3 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines combined. On Friday, the province is expected to recieve 71,600 more AstraZeneca vaccines to add to its stock.

Health-care professionals conducted 45,901 coronavirus tests on April 6 (the province releases its testing data 48 hours after the reported day).

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now 3.9 per cent.

1609 cas ajd. La dernière fois que le Qc avait eu +1600 cas c’était le 21 janv (1802 cas).



Cap-Nat : 436 cas, le plus important nbre que la région avait connu c’était 310 (4 déc).



Cette ⬆️ est préoccupante, il faut continuer de respecter les mesures. En parallèle, on vaccine. https://t.co/mUKAf9oMLN — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 8, 2021

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

In a very unusual development, Quebec City reported more new cases than Montreal, which has long been regarded as the province's virus epicentre.

The capital reported 436 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 26,410 since the start of the pandemic.

Montreal, on the other hand, reported 370 new infections, for a total of 118,568 since March 2020.

Next was Chaudière-Appalaches (179 new, 13,245 total), Outaouais (165 new, 8,593 total), and Monteregie (134 new, 45,187 total)

Of the nine reported deaths, five occured in Montreal (4,634 total), three in Quebec City (1,027 total), and one in Bas-Saint-Laurent (33 total).