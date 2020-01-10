MONTREAL -- Quebec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion’s controversial hoodie has been put up for auction.

The announcement was made on francophone talk show host Julie Snyder’s show, ‘La semaine des 4 Julie.’

This comes after last year's incessant wardrobe war between Dorion and National Assembly officials due to her choice of attire – often a T-shirt, jeans and combat boots, which habitually raised eyebrows among her fellow politicians.

Last November, the 37-year-old was refused access to the Salon Bleu because she was considered to not be wearing appropriate apparel.

Bidding on Dorion's hoodie started on Sunday at $10, with Snyder herself upping the ante to $20 by Tuesday. As of Friday morning, the top bid was $2,900.

According to the auction site, all proceeds will go to the Maison des Femmes de Québec, which protects and houses women who have been victims of domestic violence.