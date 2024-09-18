Quebec meets Swedish ambassador on Northvolt file

The Legault government will meet with the Swedish ambassador on Wednesday, as Swedish company Northvolt faces financial difficulties that could jeopardize its battery plant project in the Montérégie region.

A spokesperson for Economy Minister Christopher Skeete confirmed that the ambassador would be meeting with the company after Wednesday afternoon's cabinet meeting.

When asked if the Northvolt issue would be discussed, the spokesperson said she didn't have a list of specific topics that would be addressed.

The interview will take place at a time when bad omens are piling up for Northvolt's projects.

Northvolt has had to readjust its strategic plan to cut costs, focusing solely on battery cell manufacturing.

The company has assured us that it is "maintaining its commitments" for the construction of the three other major projects, including the cell plant in Montérégie, but that it will unveil the new schedule later this fall.