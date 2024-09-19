Police investigating 'suspicious' fire on Montreal's West Island

Police have launched an investigation into a suspicious fire that broke out in a residence in Kirkland, on Montreal's West Island, on Wednesday night.

No one was injured in the fire, but property damage was extensive.

At around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Montreal police (SPVM) were called to Hedgerow Street, near Lacey Green, in Kirkland. The person who initially contacted emergency services did not specify the reason for the call.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a residence on fire. They then called the fire department.

"Once the fire was under control, firefighters transferred the investigation to the SPVM. The fire is considered a suspicious fire," said SPVM spokesperson Constable Antony Dorélas.

No one was injured in the blaze, but damage to the residence was extensive, said agent Dorélas.

For the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown, and the arson unit is investigating.