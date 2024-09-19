Pablo Rodriguez to announce run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership

The federal Liberals' political lieutenant for Quebec, Pablo Rodriguez, is to make it official on Thursday morning that he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

Rodriguez, who is also Transport Minister in Justin Trudeau's government, has invited journalists to a press briefing to be held at 11 a.m. in a Gatineau park.

WATCH LIVE: Pablo Rodriguez to announce leadership bid

According to the official invitation sent to the media, Rodriguez will use the press conference to "take stock of his political future."

Information circulating since Wednesday suggests that Rodriguez will resign from his position on the Trudeau government's cabinet to concentrate on the PLQ leadership.

Rodriguez was first elected to Ottawa 20 years ago. He has been MP for Honoré-Mercier, a riding in the east end of Montreal, since 2015, having also held the seat from 2004 to 2011.

He will become the fifth candidate to enter the race to find Dominique Anglade's successor.

The other announced candidates are former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, former president and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec Charles Milliard, tax lawyer Marc Bélanger and Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin.

Rodriguez already has the support of Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw.

The race officially begins in January 2025. The new Liberal leader will be chosen in the summer of that year.