Man found dead on Metropolitan Expressway, Quebec police looking for witnesses

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are trying to locate witnesses after a man was found dead on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).

The SQ said in a news release that an unconscious man was found at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the westbound lane of the expressway at Acadie Boulevard.

"According to the initial information gathered, there is every reason to believe that he may have fallen from the Acadie Boulevard viaduct," the SQ said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the fatal incident, "in particular the person or persons responsible for the accident."

The SQ, more specifically, is looking for the occupants of a white Toyota Rav4 who may have been involved.

Those with information on the man's death are asked to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4262.