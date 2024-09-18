Laval health authority seeks 40 Foster Families as dozens of children await care

The Laval health authority, CISSS de Laval, says dozens of children need foster care, but there aren't enough families to take them in. The agency is now asking people to open their homes and provide these children with the stability they need.

"There are at least 150 children that are waiting for a foster home," said Stéphanie Lavoie with the Laval health authority.

Currently, the health agency is looking for 40 new foster families. The Laval health authority holds information sessions where interested families can learn about the process from experienced foster parents.

Over the past 10 years, Jennifer Bell Pierre has welcomed 12 children into her home. She says it's about providing stability and a sense of normalcy.

"Your role as a foster parent is really to get to know the kids and what they're like, what they've experienced and what they need going into it," she said. "Then bringing in a routine and bringing in feeding habits and bringing in hugs."

Bell Pierre is encouraging more families to get involved.

"Without people coming forward and setting up their home so you can actually welcome in another child or another couple of kids. Those kids, they stay in places that aren't safe for them."

For more information, visit lavalensante.com.