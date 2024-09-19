First career goals by Tom Pearce, Nathan Saliba rally Montreal to 2-2 draw with Revolution

Tom Pearce and Nathan Saliba scored in the second half -- the first goals of their careers -- and CF Montreal rallied for a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

"In the second half, the guys came out a little more ambitious and above all, more connected," Montreal head coach Laurent Courtois said. "It was a great second half of resilience and fighting spirit. Nathan and Sam were impressive.

"Impressive in covering the gaps and compensating for the teammates, and the individual defending -- yes it's true, it is a lot of weight on their shoulders, but that's the job."

New England (8-16-4) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on Bobby Wood's third goal of the season. Teenage defender Peyton Miller notched his first assist in his fourth career start and sixth appearance and Carles Gil picked up his ninth of the season. Peyton, at 16 years, 315 days old, is the eighth youngest player in league history to record his first assist.

The Revolution took a two-goal lead in the 35th minute and held it through halftime when 19-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic took a pass from Gil and scored his third goal of the season and career in his first full season in the league. It was the 73rd regular-season assist in Gil's career, tying him with Steve Ralston for the most in club history.

Montreal (7-12-10) pulled within a goal in the 54th minute when Pearce scored off a free kick after defender George Campbell drew a foul on New England's Mark-Anthony Kaye. It was the first goal for Pearce in his third career start and fourth appearance.

"Playoffs are the goal. Maybe it wasn't in the best form, but in the end, we are picking up a point," Pearce said. "We came into this game confident, ready to play our own game. Everyone tries their best, whenever the players are called on, we are always ready, and we are always giving it our best."

Montreal scored the equalizer in the 68th minute on the first career goal by Saliba, a 20-year-old midfielder. Saliba has made 34 starts and 48 appearances with Montreal in his two seasons in the league. Campbell snagged his second assist of the season and the third of his career.

"It's an incredible feeling, it's a goal I've been waiting for a long time. I'm extremely happy that I was able to score it and that it can help the team take this important point on the road," Saliba said. "Pearce's first goal gave us really good momentum and we kept up the pressure to go for a second goal. We got more solid defensively, and we came back ready after halftime, to push for these 3 points."

Aljaz Ivacic finished with four saves in goal for the Revolution.

Jonathan Sirois stopped four shots for Montreal.

New England beat Montreal 5-0 on the road on Aug. 24.

New England leads the all-time series 16-13-4. Montreal improves to 5-8-2 on the road against the Revs.

The Revolution travel to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. Montreal returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.