Laval city councillor quits caucus as expenses investigation continues

A Laval city councillor has removed himself from his party's caucus as an investigation continues into his expenses.

Quebec's municipal commission began investigating reimbursement requests for expenses made by Action Laval's Paolo Galati.

The representative for Saint-Vincent-de-Paul said all expenses were work-related but that he would withdraw from the caucus during the investigation "out of respect for the other elected members of my party."

"I have represented the people of Laval with pride and integrity for more than a decade," he said in a statement. "To date, my record as a municipal councillor has been spotless."

Requests included computer equipment, food and furniture bought at Costco.

Action Laval interim leader Achille Cifelli said that he met with Galati about the expenses and accepted his offer to withdraw from caucus.

"If any expenses are deemed non-compliant, it is clear to us at Action Laval that Mr. Galati will have to act accordingly," said Cifelli in a news release.

The release adds that the research and support budget that Galati was working on is managed by the City of Laval and that the treasurer has the power to refuse an expense request.

Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer said that the claims show a "lack of judgment on the part of the opposition councillor."

Galati entered municipal politics in 2013 after a career in the music industry. He has also worked as a music manager and record producer and played in the '80s glamrock band Lipstik.