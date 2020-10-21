MONTREAL -- A worker at a meatpacking plant about an hour southeast of Quebec City has died, just a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Olymel pork processing plant is in the middle of a major outbreak, with 40 workers testing positive so far—which adds up to a positivity rate of 25 per cent, since only 159 workers have been tested so far.

The plant has more than 1,200 employees currently working, so only a small minority have been tested.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet that the deceased man did die of the virus, said Olymel spokesperson Richard Vigneault, but the man did have it.

“An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of this death and whether they are related to COVID-19,” the company said in a news release Wednesday.

“The deceased employee had tested positive for coronavirus, and received this result yesterday.”

The company is providing support to the man’s family, it said, though it didn’t provide any more information about him or where he was from.

Workers began showing symptoms last week and testing began on Monday, said Vigneault.

The plant is still operating, but the company is meeting to discuss what steps to take and how to follow public health directives, he said.

The plant is located in Vallée-Jonction, which is in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region. Though relatively rural, it’s been as hard-hit by COVID-19 as Quebec’s major cities in the past month, entering the red zone at the same time as Montreal and Quebec City, on Sept. 28.

There have been 30 outbreaks at various meat-processing companies in Quebec, Vigneault said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.