Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a press conference before entering a pre-session party caucus, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
MONTREAL -- The leader of Quebec's opposition, Dominique Anglade, will not attend the start of the parliamentary term at the National Assembly in Quebec on Tuesday.
In a message posted on Twitter Monday, Anglade said she will be self-isolating as a precautionary measure because her eight-year-old daughter had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. Anglade said her daughter was not feeling well on Sunday and now has a cough.
The Liberal leader said that as far as she knows, her family was not in contact with anyone who had tested positive for the disease.
Anglade said she was going to get tested, and that she would go into self-isolation while awaiting the result.