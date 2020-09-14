MONTREAL -- The leader of Quebec's opposition, Dominique Anglade, will not attend the start of the parliamentary term at the National Assembly in Quebec on Tuesday.

In a message posted on Twitter Monday, Anglade said she will be self-isolating as a precautionary measure because her eight-year-old daughter had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. Anglade said her daughter was not feeling well on Sunday and now has a cough.

The Liberal leader said that as far as she knows, her family was not in contact with anyone who had tested positive for the disease.

Anglade said she was going to get tested, and that she would go into self-isolation while awaiting the result.





Hier soir, ma petite de 8 ans ne se sentait pas trop bien. Ce matin, avec une toux présente, on a préféré ne pas prendre de risques.



Je vais donc aller la faire tester pour la COVID-19 de même que moi-même.



Je serai en isolement préventif jusqu’à l’obtention du résultat. (1/2) — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) September 14, 2020