Quebec language reform Bill 96 adopted in National Assembly

Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.

MNAs voted 78-29 in favour of passing the law Tuesday afternoon, with opposition members from the Liberal Party and Parti Québécois voting against it.

The passing of the bill comes as at least one constitutional lawyer based in Montreal says he plans to join other parties in challenging it in court.

Bill 96 "is…the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen," said Julius Grey on Tuesday, hours before the legislation was adopted.

The bill was designed as an update to Quebec’s original language law, Bill 101, but it contains huge, sweeping changes that will make deep marks in the justice system and college education system, among many other sectors of Quebec society.

Among other things, it would make it mandatory for new immigrants in Quebec to communicate with any government entity entirely in French starting just six months after their arrival.

The bill would also change the system for deciding how many judges in Quebec must be bilingual, shifting that power to the justice minister -- who is currently the same person as the minister responsible for French.

It would cap enrollment levels at English-language CEGEPs, making the colleges more and more difficult to get into as their growth will be halted at 2019 levels.

Within those colleges, students would also face new requirements -- some would need to pass a French-language exam in order to graduate and to take some of their core classes in French, while unilingual English students would also need to take more classes to learn French.

That will, in turn, drastically change the staffing of the colleges, they’ve said, spurring a major hiring of French-language teachers and likely putting the jobs of some English-speaking teachers at risk.

There’s been much confusion over what kind of effect the law will have on health care, with lawyers warning that its language leaves the door open to a serious change in how easy it is to get health care in English, and the government insisting verbally that nothing will change on that front.

-- This is a breaking news story. More to come.