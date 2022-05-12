Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking CEGEP students.
It was one of a slew of amendments that came up for votes in a rapid-fire session on Thursday morning, bringing the proposed language law close to its final step, its passage into law, which is likely to happen in early June.
"On this continent and in Canada, the survival of the French language is threatened," said Quebec's minister responsible for the French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, in his closing speech after the votes.
"Vive la langue francaise, et vive le Quebec," he added.
MNA André Fortin gave a counterpoint on behalf of the Quebec Liberals.
"Dividing anglophones and francophones... immigrants against others, urban versus rural, Montreal versus Quebec," he listed.
"I'm against this bill because it creates two classes of Quebecers: historic anglophones and everybody else. I'm against this bill because it does not foster unity."
Now that the amendments have all been passed -- or rejected, in various cases -- lawmakers have a much better sense of the bill's final form, even as they and media sort through the final results.
"Starting at [businesses with] over 25 employees, the [French-language watchdog] OQLF will have access without any specific mandate to your internal documents, correspondence, communication to your employees to ensure that your business operates in French," Fortin continued.
"The bill goes so far as to say the search and seizure of your computer will be allowed. Search and seizure without mandates -- that's what the CAQ is about to adopt."
After another amendment was voted down, new immigrants to Quebec will have just a few months to learn French.
The bill gives new immigrants, including refugees, only six months to master the new language before they must use it for all official purposes, with some exceptions for health care and the justice system. Right now there's no such deadline.
Quebec Solidaire introduced an amendment to extend the six-month timeline to two years after newcomers arrive in Quebec, giving them a longer lead time to take classes and become comfortable in French.
That amendment was voted down Thursday, so the original six-month timeline stands.
ONE CEGEP RULE SOFTENED, OTHERS NOT
Under the CEGEP amendment, which the ruling CAQ party introduced two weeks ago, English students wouldn't be forced after all to take three of their core CEGEP courses -- courses needed in their chosen field of study -- in French.
Instead, they will have the option of taking three extra French-language courses focused on learning the language. It will still mean 45 hours of education in French per course, or 135 total hours.
The CAQ, Liberals and Quebec Solidaire all voted in favour, with the Parti Quebecois members all abstaining.
Other proposed Bill 96 rules affecting CEGEPs, including the enrolment caps for English-language colleges, do not change under this amendment, and many English CEGEPs say these other changes will have a far bigger effect in the coming years, permanently limiting their growth.
Students at Montreal's English CEGEPs held protests last week over the bill and the remaining changes that affect them.
Another, wider, public protest is planned for this weekend over the bill, which would affect nearly all sectors of society and public services, including the justice system and health care.
FULL PASSAGE OF BILL 96 VERY CLOSE
The rest of the amendment results and their vote counts will be covered throughout the day on Thursday as media have time to sift through the results.
As for the timing of the final vote, it's unclear but likely to be in about three weeks.
Next week the National Assembly won't be sitting, and when it resumes it will have three weeks left in the session. It's a tight timeline, but with the CAQ holding a majority, and with Bill 96 a centrepiece of their platform, it's almost certain to pass into law.
While the Liberals are the staunchest opponents of the bill overall, and have promised to oppose it, the CEGEP amendment comes with an odd political back story that has the Liberals on the defensive.
At first, the Liberals -- traditionally the party that wins most English-speakers' votes in Quebec -- suggested the idea of having English CEGEP students take three core classes in French.
That amendment was adopted in committee, but a public outcry resulted, prompting the Liberals to rethink the idea.
They tried to take it back, but were defeated in a vote. Then, after a few weeks of "reflection," as he said, language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said he had changed his mind and that he would introduce his own amendment to soften the rule.
He changed the new requirement to three French-language classes instead of three core classes in French.
"I don't think the government has been listening, to tell you the truth, on this topic and on many other topics as well," said Liberal leader Dominique Anglade on Thursday.
"We have to make our voices heard -- we have this responsibility."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
