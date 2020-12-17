MONTREAL -- Quebec hospital managers say they're in a tightrope-walking situation lately, on the very edge of entering a much worse phase, particularly in emergency rooms.

And we can't wait for mass vaccinations, said Dr. Paul Warshawsky, the intensive care director at the Jewish General Hospital.

"If we don't do something now, by the time [the] vaccine has started to have its effect on decreasing hospitalizations... we will be overwhelmed," he said.

On Thursday, over 1,000 people were hospitalized across the province for COVID-19. Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted that capacity is getting critical in some regions.

Crossing that kind of line means mortality will spike from illnesses other than COVID-19 as people can't get the intensive care they need.

"If it's full because of COVID patients then you have to delay, postpone all those important, but maybe not as urgent, surgeries," explained Dr. Gaston de Serres of the province's National Institute of Public Health.

There are almost 150,000 Quebecers waiting for elective surgeries, said patient advocate Paul Brunet, adding that "their state of health [is] degrading" and there will likely be unnecessary deaths of people who waited too long.

Brunet said private health clinics should be brought in to support the public system, helping treat things like early-stage cancers

Warshawsky said that right now, the best thing people can do is stay home for Christmas, though he said it's a tough "sacrifice."