MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 171,028. Of them, 17,861 are active.

As of Thursday, the current seven-day average stands at roughly 1,817 new cases per day in Quebec.

Health officials announced on Thursday that they administered another 969 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednedsay, bringing the total number of people vaccinated to 2,582 so far in the province.

Quebec also reported 22 more deaths linked to the disease on Thursday, three of which took place in the past 24 hours. Fourteen are from between Dec. 10 and 15, three are from before Dec. 10 and another two took place at an unknown date.

Thursday's update brought Quebec's death toll to 7,635 since the start of the pandemic.

The City of Montreal exceeded the 60,000-case mark on Thursday when it reported another 561 (total 60,100).

Monteregie reported another 228 cases of the disease (total 23,808), Quebec City, 185 (total 14,959), Laval, 173 (total 13,904), Lanaudiere, 138 (total 13,302) and Mauricie, 128 (total 8,371).

Hospitalizations in Quebec increased by 27 from Wednesday to Thursday and there are now 1,002 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province. Of them, 134 are in the intensive care ward, up six from Wednesday's total.

Another 1,364 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 145,532 in the province.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 38,486 COVID-19 samples on Dec. 15 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).