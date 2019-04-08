

The Canadian Press





Quebec's health minister is promising change after a pregnant woman who was told to go to another hospital to deliver gave birth in her car.

The woman and her partner first went to their local hospital in La Malbaie, Que., last week when she began experiencing irregular contractions. They were told they had to drive almost two hours to Quebec City because the obstetrics unit had been temporarily closed due to a staff shortage.

Health Minister Danielle McCann says from now on an ambulance will be used to transfer pregnant women who are close to giving birth.

The woman's partner, Jean-Francois Dandurand, told radio station 98.5 FM that his spouse's water broke midway through the journey, and she gave birth about 15 minutes from their destination.

He said the mother and baby are doing well, but he feels the family should have been offered more support.

McCann said the closure of La Malbaie's obstetrics ward was due to unforeseen circumstances, and the hospital is working to resume its services as soon as possible.