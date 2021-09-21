MONTREAL -- Quebec premier François Legault said it’s “unacceptable” that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.

While thousands of people have previously filled the streets of downtown Montreal and other Quebec cities to protest the public health measure, only a fraction of those crowds showed up at hospitals and schools in the last few weeks.

About a dozen protesters showed up at the Glen hospital on Decarie Blvd. on Sept. 13, a far cry from the thousands that marched through the island’s core at the beginning of the month.

Still, with protesters also showing up at schools and allegedly harassing students, the premier said he is considering an extra measure to keep health-care workers and youth safe.

“We’re not ruling out anything,” Legault said Tuesday at a press scrum at the National Assembly.

“Indeed, that could be a special law that we’re looking at, if we have the right, if we can do it.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, too, had promised during the election campaign that he would introduce legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block access to hospitals after several protests took place across the country.

But experts have come out saying those laws already exist in the Criminal Code and that police, in some cases, just aren’t enforcing them.

“It’s unacceptable to have anti-vaccine protesters in front of our schools, in front of our hospitals,” Legault said Tuesday. “I can’t tolerate that.”

Following his remarks, education minister Jean-François Roberge, who has previously said he was “outraged” by protesters showing up at the Louis-Riel high school, tweeted on Tuesday “Let's leave the students out of these protests!”

More protests are being planned in Montreal and elsewhere, with Facebook events describing them as demonstrations against “dictatorial governments” and their “Nazi passport.”