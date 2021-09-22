MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier François Legault says he plans to table a bill Thursday to limit anti-vaccine protests in front of schools and hospitals.

Politicians at the National Assembly add they're ready to work together to legislate such a ban.

Wednesday, the province's three opposition parties argued it is unacceptable for demonstrators to aggressively approach children to try to dissuade them from respecting health measures.

They say they are ready to work with the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to urgently adopt an exceptional measure -- be it a special law, decree or an application for an injunction.

Since the start of the school year, there have been five demonstrations around elementary and secondary schools in Montreal, with protesters seen shouting and filming children.

Earlier this week, Legault said his government is evaluating all its options and will come up with a measure to curb the anti-vaccine protests.

Premier Francois Legault says a bill will be tabled tomorrow to limit protests in front of schools and hospitals. He came out this morning saying he has no more patience for anti-vaccine protests in those areas. @CTVMontreal — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) September 22, 2021

The measure to be proposed could resemble a previous law that, since 2016, has banned demonstrations within 50 meters of abortion clinics, he said..

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2021.