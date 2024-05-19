MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal

    A 71-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former spouse on Sunday.

    Brahim Naili appeared in the Montreal courthouse in the afternoon in connection with the death of Naima Rezzek, 55. 

    Montreal police (SPVM) were called to Rezzek's Villeray neighbourhood apartment on Saturday evening and found the victim with fatal upper body wounds.

    "She was seriously injured to the upper body," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "The police officers and also the paramedics proceeded to resuscitation manoeuvers, but, sadly, her death was pronounced on the scene."

    Naili turned himself in to the police and was arrested at the station, according to the SPVM.

    He appeared in court the next day. 

     
    With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Olivia O'Malley.
    With files from The Canadian Press.

