McGill says pro-Palestinian protest outside senior administrator's home 'crosses the line'

McGill University has denounced a pro-Palestinian protest held Sunday outside the home of one of its senior administrators.

A poster was shared on social media to promote the protest. A description of the event said protesters were "delivering a message to McGill administration that we refuse to stand by quietly while they remain complicit in genocide."

A McGill spokesperson wrote in a statement to CTV News on Monday that, "A group of individuals gathered outside the house, chanting amplified slogans. The Montreal police (SPVM) were on site. McGill condemns this absolutely unacceptable behaviour. Targeting people and their families at their residence crosses the line from peaceful protest to intimidation and harassment."

Montreal police said the protest was organized by supporters of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has been set up on the McGill campus since April 27. The SPVM responded to Sunday's demonstration outside the senior administrator's home at around 10:30 a.m. to monitor it. "There was a police present to ensure the peace and order and security of everyone involved," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

She said there were no arrests or tickets issued, and that there was no property damage reported during the event, which ended in a "peaceful" manner at around 1 p.m.

Members of the encampment have been calling on the university to divest from companies tied to Israel that they claim are "funding Israeli genocide and apartheid" in Gaza.

The protest comes two days after the university announced it would seek a second injunction to dismantle the encampment on its campus. Last Wednesday, a judge rejected McGill's request for a provisional injunction to remove the encampment from its lower field.

The May 15 ruling was the second injunction request to be rejected by the courts. A judge had already dismissed a request on May 10 after two McGill students sought legal action to have the encampment removed.