    Two-year-old child found unconscious in residential swimming pool near Quebec City: police

    A swimming pool is seen in this 2016 file photo. (ABZ Private School/Wikimedia Commons) A swimming pool is seen in this 2016 file photo. (ABZ Private School/Wikimedia Commons)
    A two-year-old child was found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, around noon on Monday, Quebec provincial police say.

    Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers were called to assist paramedics on the scene due to a child in cardiorespiratory arrest.

    Resuscitation manoeuvres were quickly performed on the child, who was transported to a hospital centre, said SQ spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

    It is not known whether the residential pool was surrounded by a fence or a safety gate.

    The circumstances surrounding the event remain unclear. For the moment, the SQ is not confirming that it was a drowning.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 20, 2024.

