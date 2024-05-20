Woman, 35, in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal

A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.

Quebec provincial police received a 911 call at around 7:45 a.m. about a vehicle that had crossed the train tracks near Chemin de la Rivière-Delisle in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., about 60 kilometres west of Montreal.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, with serious injuries. She was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There were no injuries on board the train, according to Louis-Philippe Ruel, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec. The 61 train left Montreal for Toronto.

The train was still stopped at the scene of the collision as of 10 a.m., Ruel said, as police continue their investigation.

"Emergency services and local authorities were contacted, and the tracks were shut down during the investigation, causing delays of approximately 3 hours for VIA Rail train 61, and approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes for trains 63 and 33," a Via Rail spokesperson told CTV News.