What's Open/Closed for May holiday Monday

    For May's holiday Monday (Patriots' Day, Victoria Day, Planting Day), not every establishment or office will be open as it's a statuatory holiday in Quebec.

    The following is a list of offices and establishments that will be closed on Monday:

    • Banks
    • Libraries
    • MMFA, McCord Steward and MAC museums
    • Canada Post offices
    • Montreal Service Canada Centre such as Passports Canada
    • Quebec government offices such as the SAAQ
    • Access Montreal offices
    • City of Montreal permit counters, administrative offices, and municipal courts

    The following are open:

    • Ecocentres
    • City waste collection
    • Espace de Vie locales - Biosphere, Biodome, Insectarium, Botanical Gardens, Planetarium
    • Sports and cultural centres
    • Most malls and shopping centres
    • Public markets
    • Brick-and-mortar SQDC and SAQ outlets with altered hours 

