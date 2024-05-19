What's Open/Closed for May holiday Monday

For May's holiday Monday (Patriots' Day, Victoria Day, Planting Day), not every establishment or office will be open as it's a statuatory holiday in Quebec.

The following is a list of offices and establishments that will be closed on Monday:

Banks

Libraries

MMFA, McCord Steward and MAC museums

Canada Post offices

Montreal Service Canada Centre such as Passports Canada

Quebec government offices such as the SAAQ

Access Montreal offices

City of Montreal permit counters, administrative offices, and municipal courts

The following are open: