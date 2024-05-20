MONTREAL
    • Quebec provincial police investigating after body found in Lac Saint-Jean

    A Sûreté du Québec officer at a press conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot A Sûreté du Québec officer at a press conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot
    Quebec provincial police say a body was pulled from Lac Saint-Jean on Sunday.

    "Around 4:30 p.m., emergency services were called to intervene on Lac Saint-Jean" near the Vauvert-sur-le-lac-Saint-Jean tourist complex, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

    The body was found by fishermen and retrieved by SQ water patrol officers. The body will be examined by the Laboratoire de sciences judiciaires et de médecine légale in Montreal, said Scholtus.

    The SQ has not released the identity of the victim.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 20, 2024.

