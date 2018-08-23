

CTV Montreal





The election campaign is officially underway, with parties going out in full force on Thursday.

Philippe Couillard and the Liberals kicked things off in Quebec City.

The premier got a tour of his own campaign bus.

He told his volunteers that he was proud of the work they'd done since 2014.

The CAQ started their campaign in Montreal, with leader Francois Legault positioning himself as the only person who could replace Couillard.

Quebec Solidaire began its campaign push in Villeray.

The party has three seats, all in the province's biggest city.

They said that that number would increase come Oct. 1.

The PQ began its campaign tour in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

The party's colourful bus drew plenty of attention.

Leader Jean-Francois Lisee was embracing the PQ's underdog status.