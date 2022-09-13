Quebec election: Conservative leader provides explanation over unpaid bills

Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime says years' worth of unpaid tax bills on a property in Quebec City dogging him on the campaign trail result from a friend in financial difficulties.

Duhaime told reporters in Montreal on Tuesday he took responsibility and recently paid the outstanding bills.

He says that under the agreement, his friend was not charged rent but was to pay the municipal and school taxes, as well as Hydro and cable bills, but he didn't do so.

Duhaime says he hadn't wanted to talk about his friend, saying his personal issues are not of public interest, but adds this is the kind of person he is seeking to help if elected on Oct. 3.

